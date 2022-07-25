Anzeige
Montag, 25.07.2022

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

25 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.098 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.937 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.096     GBP0.929 
 
                                    GBP0.932349 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.096532

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,487,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4132       1.096         XDUB      10:35:23      00060177755TRLO0 
4500       1.096         XDUB      10:37:19      00060177808TRLO0 
4375       1.096         XDUB      10:39:35      00060177942TRLO0 
2554       1.096         XDUB      10:39:35      00060177941TRLO0 
6924       1.096         XDUB      13:10:04      00060183666TRLO0 
198       1.098         XDUB      14:41:47      00060188280TRLO0 
928       1.098         XDUB      14:41:47      00060188279TRLO0 
360       1.098         XDUB      14:41:47      00060188278TRLO0 
755       1.098         XDUB      14:46:42      00060188659TRLO0 
1157       1.098         XDUB      14:56:04      00060189338TRLO0 
3400       1.098         XDUB      14:56:04      00060189337TRLO0 
4006       1.098         XDUB      14:56:04      00060189343TRLO0 
2500       1.098         XDUB      14:56:04      00060189342TRLO0 
5563       1.096         XDUB      15:20:21      00060190827TRLO0 
569       1.096         XDUB      15:36:02      00060191739TRLO0 
1032       1.096         XDUB      15:36:02      00060191738TRLO0 
5219       1.096         XDUB      16:12:58      00060194182TRLO0 
1828       1.096         XDUB      16:15:59      00060194371TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
849       92.90         XLON      08:10:16      00060170530TRLO0 
17        93.10         XLON      09:19:55      00060173610TRLO0 
1924       93.10         XLON      09:23:39      00060173826TRLO0 
248       93.10         XLON      09:23:39      00060173827TRLO0 
1426       93.10         XLON      09:23:39      00060173828TRLO0 
3694       93.10         XLON      11:11:35      00060179126TRLO0 
1029       93.20         XLON      12:57:38      00060183134TRLO0 
2556       93.20         XLON      12:57:38      00060183135TRLO0 
948       93.70         XLON      13:27:51      00060184420TRLO0 
2672       93.60         XLON      13:27:51      00060184421TRLO0 
2888       93.40         XLON      14:32:45      00060187526TRLO0 
1062       93.10         XLON      15:30:54      00060191436TRLO0 
899       93.10         XLON      15:30:54      00060191438TRLO0 
2109       93.10         XLON      15:31:02      00060191459TRLO0 
1225       93.20         XLON      16:14:17      00060194273TRLO0 
1226       93.30         XLON      16:15:30      00060194328TRLO0 
228       93.30         XLON      16:15:45      00060194355TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  176720 
EQS News ID:  1404451 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
