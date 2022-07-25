The Association of British HealthTech Industries: Over 20 Leading UK HealthTech Innovators Head to Tennessee to Strengthen Trade Partnerships

MEMPHIS and NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / More than 20 of the UK's most pioneering HealthTech companies will this week (24-29 July 2022) visit Tennessee to showcase their products and services to the US market. The visit will see the strengthening of trade links and will enable businesses to gain valuable insight into overcoming barriers to doing business in the US.

Led by the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), it marks the second of a series of trade missions organised by the trade association this year as part of its flagship US Accelerator programme.

The missions - exclusive to members of the ABHI US Accelerator - aim to provide participants with access to senior leaders, clinicians and procurement teams from world-class hospital systems in the US, supporting them in engaging the right stakeholders and explore key markets.

In the US, Tennessee is renowned as a life sciences powerhouse - and ranks second in the nation in exports of medical equipment and supplies, with a total of $4.0 billion in 2020.

ABHI's week-long mission will introduce the delegation to leaders from across this dynamic ecosystem, including hospital systems, accelerators, business chambers and professional service companies.

The visit will provide a prime opportunity for members to explore the strengths of Tennessee's two biggest cities, Memphis and Nashville - home to world-renowned research institutions and a cluster of innovative companies. Ideal for UK HealthTech companies that are keen to develop and strengthen trade partnerships across the State, the mission aims to generate further demand for UK-developed products.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International, ABHI commented: "The healthcare industry in Tennessee is a juggernaut that deserves a greater share of voice when compared to other parts of the country. We are looking forward to bringing back [40] of the UK's leading healthcare innovators and clinicians to this vibrant state in July. Tennessee boats a significant presence from world-leading systems and hospitals, and the scale of this health economy has driven an influx of entrepreneurs and investment in recent years. Our visit will accordingly give our members a chance to explore the ample opportunities for collaboration and partnership in the region and showcase what the UK's HealthTech community has to offer."

Centred in Texas, the ABHI US Accelerator is delivered in partnership with the Dell Medical School, one of the United States' most pioneering academic institutions, based at the University of Texas, in Austin.

Central to the 12-month programme is ABHI's calendar of trade missions, which take place throughout the year, taking members to key states across the US, enabling them to explore new markets, minimise risk, meet new customers and gain valuable market insight.

The upcoming trade mission will allow participants to explore Tennessee's burgeoning healthcare and technology sector. The region is home to world-class systems and hospitals like Ascension, AMSURG and St Jude Children's Research Hospital. The state is also renowned for housing a greater employment concentration for the healthcare and medical devices sector compared to both the Southeast and the US and is supported by world-class research capabilities.

In addition, it is the birthplace of HCA - the world's largest private hospital group - offering a vast number of opportunities for UK HealthTech innovators and entrepreneurs looking to tap into this flourishing ecosystem.

The cohort of companies taking part in the visit will be showcasing a range of UK HealthTech products and solutions. Throughout the week, meetings will take place with senior leadership from hospital systems, group purchasing organizations (GPOs), distributors, investors and procurement teams across Nashville and Memphis. The mission will incorporate a series of group meetings, networking events, working groups and introductions to a range of supporting organisations.

Throughout the rest of the year, participants of this year's ABHI US Accelerator will also take part in missions to other key states, taking them as far wide as Minnesota, Florida and Massachusetts, where this year's MedTech Conference is being held.

The programme offers nationwide support, drawing on the relationships and connections ABHI has built up across the US. Companies have the opportunity to raise their profile through multiple ABHI coordinated events, including partnering opportunities, thought leadership panels and networking receptions, and its comprehensive trade missions programme.

