Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 22
[25.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,737,000.00
|EUR
|0
|115,555,791.32
|9.0724
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|922,110.11
|91.4792
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,158,744.59
|97.8651
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|143,982.00
|USD
|0
|16,134,322.45
|112.0579
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|70,329.00
|GBP
|0
|7,852,603.70
|111.6553
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|309,651.00
|EUR
|1,030.0000
|33,986,686.12
|109.758
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|60,379.00
|CHF
|0
|6,318,984.17
|104.6553
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|8,052,000.00
|EUR
|0
|71,570,441.98
|8.8885
