Frost & Sullivan: Global Professional Headset Market Boosted by the Popularity of Hybrid Work Model

The market for professional headsets is expected to garner $4.04 billion in revenue by 2028, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing adoption of remote and hybrid work models is a prominent factor in the growing demand for professional headset products globally, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Professional Headset Market. As "work from anywhere" gains popularity, the new usage of corded and cordless headsets proliferates across industries, creating long-term opportunities. The promising market is expected to garner $4.04 billion in revenue by 2028 from $2.21 billion in 2021, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.

For further information on this analysis, please click here.

"Software-based business communications and collaboration services are the primary growth drivers in the professional headset market," said Alaa Saayed, ICT Research Director & Fellow at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, innovation in headset features and capabilities, such as advanced noise-canceling technologies and connectivity improvements, enhances the appeal of using them."

Saayed added: "Cordless Bluetooth personal computer universal serial bus (PC USB) and unified communications and collaboration (UCC) headsets will witness growth due to the increased benefits of mobility in hybrid work settings. However, with more organizations likely to equip their workers with medium- to high-level enterprise corded devices in the future, corded PC USB and UCC will experience notable traction in the low end of the market."

To tap into the growth opportunities of the global professional headset market, vendors should:

Cater to remote and hybrid work users , promptly addressing their personal audio needs in terms of professional headsets.

, promptly addressing their personal audio needs in terms of professional headsets. Innovate advanced cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC headset models and educate the market about their benefits.

models and educate the market about their benefits. Continue to integrate professional headset models with leading cloud meetings service providers , such as Microsoft, Zoom, and Google.

, such as Microsoft, Zoom, and Google. Address front-liners with their specific professional headset needs, looking closely at ways of helping each vertical with their specific requirements.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market-Forecast to 2028 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technology research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Purchase from storehttps://www.frost.com/contact-us/?utm_campaign_source=PR&utm_campaign_medium=Website&utm_campaign_name=Campaign_Traffic_Acq

Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market-Forecast to 2028

K73B

Contact:

María Celeste Bailo

Corporate Communications

E: celeste.bailo@frost.com

https://www.frost.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1864802/Professional_Headsets_Hybrid_Work.jpg