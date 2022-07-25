DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 253.866
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64121
CODE: ACWU LN
ISIN: LU1829220133
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 176777 EQS News ID: 1404665 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404665&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 25, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)