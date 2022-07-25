Anzeige
Montag, 25.07.2022
Rallye kommt ins Laufen: Hot Stock Clear Sky Lithium
WKN: A3DENM ISIN: SE0016829899 
GlobeNewswire
25.07.2022 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Rebelle AB (publ) receives observation status (377/22)

Today, July 25, 2022, Vinted UAB disclosed a public takeover offer to the
shareholders of Rebelle AB (publ). 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Rebelle AB (publ) (BELLE, ISIN code SE0016829899, order book ID 248805) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
