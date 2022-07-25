Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.: Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Changes its Name to "Pluri Inc." Reflecting the Company's Strategy to Leverage its Innovative 3D Cell-based Technology Platform to Additional Industries

As of July 26 , 2022 , Pluri 's stock will trade under the symbol PLUR

The new name reflects the Company 's strategy to leverage its innovative 3D cell-based technology to a range of fields, developing cell-based products that address various life challenges , while also promot ing global wellbeing and sustainability

Visit our new Company website: www.pluri-biotech.com



HAIFA, Israel, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUR) (TASE: PLUR) ("Pluri" or the "Company"), a leading biotechnology company, today announced its name change (from Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Nasdaq: PSTI), reflecting a broader strategy of leveraging its 3D cell expansion technology to develop innovative cell-based products that can be harnessed for a range of fields beyond medicine, providing solutions for various areas of the life sciences. As of July 26, 2022, Pluri will begin trading on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "PLUR," CUSIP number 72942G 104.

Pluri's technology will continue to fuel medical research and develop pharmaceuticals, while also being used to potentially create novel cell-based solutions for other innovative initiatives—such as food-tech, agri-tech, and biologics—either independently or through partnerships, to drive global wellbeing and sustainability.

"We believe that there is tremendous need in many industries for a cell-based development platform that provides quality and precision yet is also efficient, scalable, cost effective, and consistent batch to batch. Pluri's technology offers all these capabilities and more," said Pluri's CEO and President Yaky Yanay. "After nearly two decades as Pluristem, we are proud to expand as Pluri, leveraging our revolutionary technology to increase our market share across multiple verticals. Like our new logo's dot-connecting arch suggests, it is time for Pluri to move from this single point to next generation products across a range of fields."

Pluri's first collaboration, based on its innovative 3D cell-based technology platform, was formed in January 2022 to produce sustainable cultured food with Israeli food giant Tnuva Group.

The Company intends to continue bringing technology to life, creating next-generation cell-based products that improve human wellbeing, increase environmental sustainability, and advance solutions to the challenges of the future.

"Our goal is to transform cells into solutions that make the world a better place," said Yanay. "Increasing our activity across multiple verticals means we can do even more to improve human life and contribute to a more sustainable planet. We look to solve our globe's largest and most pressing issues starting with the smallest unit of any organism: a single cell."

For more information, visit our new website at: www.pluri-biotech.com

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global wellbeing and sustainability. The Company's technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of initiatives— from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri's method is uniquely accurate, scalable, cost-effective, and consistent from batch to batch. Pluri currently operates in the field of regenerative medicine and food-tech and aims to establish partnerships that leverage the company's 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require effective, mass cell production. To learn more, visit us at www.pluri-biotech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses plans for future product development, its commercialization activities, the market opportunity for the Company's products and the potential of the Company's products and solutions to improve human wellbeing, increase environmental sustainability, and advance solutions to future challenges. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluri only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements about Pluri: changes in technology and market requirements; Pluri may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials, if necessary; its products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, its technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; its may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with its processes; its products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; its patents may not be sufficient; its products may harm recipients or consumers; changes in legislation with an adverse impact; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluri to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

