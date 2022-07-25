DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 22-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.9613
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11243594
CODE: LESU LN
ISIN: LU1792117696
