Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English, Week 29: Bawag, AT&S, voestalpine, Marinomed, Valneva, Andritz Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und mehr" (http://www.christian-drastil.com/podcast). We saw a strong ATX TR this week, the Index gained 2,83% to 6.208.points. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at minus 20,9%. Best-performers this were were Bawag with plus 13,65% in front of AT&S plus 10,97% and voestalpine plus 7,53%. And the following stocks performed worst: Marinomed Biotech minus 4,76% in front of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...