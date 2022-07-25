Lahontan Gold Corp.: Lahontan Gold Announces Listing on the OTCQB Venture Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LG)(QTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that Lahontan has been approved by OTC Markets Group Inc. for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market as of July 25, 2022 under the symbol "LGCXF". The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LG".

Lahontan's listing on the OTCQB is anticipated to provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for our U.S. shareholders. With enhanced reporting requirements and the greater transparency required with a OTCQB listing, the listing also provides exemptions from U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand investment advisors' ability to research and recommend investment in Lahontan Gold.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "With Lahontan on target for our maiden resource at our flagship Santa Fe Project, having our new listing on the OTCQB Venture Market will broaden our reach, making it easier for U.S. based retail and institutional investors to buy and sell our securities. As a Nevada focused gold and silver exploration company, we want to make it as seamless as possible for investors within the U.S. to participate in the upside potential of Lahontan. This enhanced listing will play a pivotal role in that process."

About Lahontan Gold Corp:

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 19 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 375,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metres of historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company is continuing its aggressive drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in 2022. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors Kimberly Ann

Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lahontan Gold Corp.

Kimberly Ann

Founder, Chief Executive Officer, President, Director

Phone: 1-530-414-4400

Email: Kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com

Website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a varietyof risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Lahontan Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709598/Lahontan-Gold-Announces-Listing-on-the-OTCQB-Venture-Market