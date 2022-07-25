Winning Brands Corp.: Use of GestureTek by Hospitals Grows with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Installation

Winning Brands' Growth Plan for GestureTek Looking Good

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Winning Brands Corporation (OTC PINK:WNBD) www.WinningBrands.com is pleased to announce delivery by GestureTek Health www.GestureTekHealth.com of GestureTek's popular WallFX Dual Display System to be used by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The delivery is part of a larger integrated audio visual systems upgrade provided by AVI-SPL (Seattle). The installation at Cedars-Sinai demonstrates commitment by GestureTek and Winning Brands to sustained customer service, innovation and growth. GestureTek is a leader in the increasingly important tech sector of immersive experiences for human control of computer displays and virtual environments through body gestures. The acquisition by Winning Brands of GestureTek technology and intellectual property interests received recent court approval. The companies are coordinating Q3 2022 filings to coincide with administrative completion of the transaction this summer.

GestureTek WallFX is a revolution in digital wall technology delivering eye-catching dynamic visual content on vertical surfaces with special effects created through body movements, known as gestures. GestureTek's patented systems create a real-time evolving display experience. In a medical setting, WallFX can be particularly useful for information engagement and positive distraction in reception and waiting areas, amongst other uses. https://gesturetekhealth.com/solutions/interactive-information-displays. GestureTek also provides therapeutic physical rehabilitation systems for heath care settings, such as IREX, which is clinically proven to accelerate patient recovery. IREX VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/293972272

GestureTek interactive display concepts have a long and respected presence in healthcare settings;

a presence that continues to grow, now as part of the Winning Brands Group (OTC:WNBD)

ABOUT WINNING BRANDS CORPORATION

Winning Brands has been a manufacturer of record of a variety of environmentally oriented consumer products. Winning Brands indicated in its VISION 21 strategy that it is curating additional ventures with broader scope, including the launch of a Tech Division. This Tech Division will be the new home for the internationally renown GestureTek brand, for the benefit of the many people who have an interest in GestureTek's continued leadership and future growth in the industry. Winning Brands' Twitter address is www.Twitter.com/WinningCEO.

ABOUT GESTURETEK

GestureTek's patented technology has for many years been at the leading edge of innovation in touchless immersive gesture control of a wide array of computer display systems across diverse industries. The GestureTek brand is well-known and respected in the gesture control market, and enjoys a large commercial customer base worldwide. Contact particulars can be found at www.GestureTekHealth.com, Division President Vincent J. Vincent.

Safe Harbor: Statements contained in this news release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NEWS CONTACT:

Eric Lehner

Winning Brands

+1 705-737-4062 ext. 8

eric@winningbrands.ca

