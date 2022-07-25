

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is up over 27% at $2.35 FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) is up over 22% at $11.72 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is up over 16% at $6.88 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) is up over 15% at $14.02 iHuman Inc. (IH) is up over 11% at $2.69 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 9% at $34.32 MP Materials Corp. (MP) is up over 8% at $30.89 Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 8% at $5.41 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 8% at $2.83 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) is up over 7% at $14.51 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 7% at $5.74 Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is up over 6% at $3.16 Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is up over 6% at $2.39



In the Red



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is down over 10% at $19.80 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is down over 10% at $7.15 Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is down over 9% at $2.72 Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Is down over 9% at $2.70 Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is down over 9% at $2.25 AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is down over 6% at $63.66 Galapagos NV (GLPG) is down over 5% at $51.35 Cango Inc. (CANG) is down over 5% at $2.39







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FAZE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de