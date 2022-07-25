

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Centene Corp. (CNC) announced Monday that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its Spanish and Central European businesses to Vivalto Santé, a private hospital company in France. The financial terms of the deal were not announced.



The transaction, which is expected to close by the end of the year, is subject to regulatory approvals in Spain and Slovakia and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.



The sale is expected to be neutral to Centene's adjusted earnings per share in the 12-month period post-closing.



The selling businesses include Ribera Salud, a healthcare provider in Spain; Torrejón Salud (Torrejón), a public-private partnership in the Community of Madrid which is operated by Ribera Salud; and Pro Diagnostics Group, a subsidiary of Ribera Salud, which owns clinics providing radiology and other services in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.



The move is part of Centene's previously announced review of strategic alternatives for its international portfolio.



Centene said it intends to use the majority of the net proceeds from the sale to repurchase stock and the balance to reduce debt.



In the deal, Barclays is serving as financial advisor to Centene, and Garrigues and Havel Partners are serving as its legal counsel.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CENTENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de