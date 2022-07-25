Anzeige
Montag, 25.07.2022
Rallye kommt ins Laufen: Hot Stock Clear Sky Lithium
WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 
Frankfurt
22.07.22
10:19 Uhr
4,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
25.07.2022
WINCANTON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 25

25 July 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc

Purchase of shares for Employee Benefit Trust

Wincanton plc (the "Company" or the "Group") has been notified by the Trustee of the Wincanton Employee Benefit Trust ('EBT') that the EBT has purchased a further 655,000 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ('Shares') in the Company, which completes the programme to purchase a total of 1,000,000 Shares.

The Shares will be held in the EBT, which is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Group's employees. The Shares will be used to satisfy the exercise of share options by employees, including PDMRs of the Company.

Purchases for week ending 22 July:

11 July 2022XLON9,668373.3000
12 July 2022XLON10,332378.7450
13 July 2022XLON503,000377.5030
14 July 2022XLON10,000384.1900
15 July 2022XLON122,000380.0014
TOTAL655,000

The average price of the purchases for the week ending 22 July was 378.0280 pence per share.

Following this programme of purchases, the EBT now holds 1,613,551 Shares. The issued share capital in the Company remains unchanged at 124,543,670 Shares.

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Marta Parry-Jones

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

