Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC PINK: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Reflection Seismic Survey work program announced on May 11th, 2022 on its Highlands West ("Highlands") lithium project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, has now been completed and the data is currently being compiled and assessed.

The Reflection Seismic Survey was designed to outline the following:

Provide a greater understanding of the Highlands subsurface geology of both a strong, closed gravity low as well as the West, Northwest striking margins of the low as discovered by our recently completed detailed gravity survey,

Advance the understanding of the geology by shedding light on basin lithologies underlying the property, bedrock topography, and structures within the basin sediments and in volcanic below the basin sediments,

Collect data that could distinguish potential lithium-bearing aquifers,

Outline any potential fault orientations on Highlands

The results of the reflection seismic survey and other recently completed geophysical campaigns can provide the information necessary to identify precise drill targets for any upcoming programs on Highlands.

Scotch Creek Technical Director, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, commented, "The initial compilation of the results of the recently completed seismic survey at Highlands has confirmed the presence of significant graben sub-basins underlying the property. Additionally, the seismic data further indicates the presence of well-bedded rock units within several structurally controlled sub-basins lying in the west central Clayton Valley. The well-bedded nature of the units, as seen in the seismic data, is considered indicative of lacustrine facies Esmeralda Formation basin fill, likely including claystone, mudstones and ash stones. These sub-basins are of kilometer width and multi kilometer length, as indicated in the completed seismic and detailed gravity survey completed on the property, (See March 29th, 2022's news release). Sharp contacts seen in both gravity and seismic data indicate uplifted basement rocks at the margins of the identified sub-basins. Scotch Creek is prioritizing first-round initial drill targets, a process which includes decisions between numerous high-quality lithium brine drill targets underlying the Highlands property."

In addition, Scotch Creek is currently awaiting the assay results from the first drill hole completed on the Macallan East project. The Macallan project sits on the southeast flank of southern Clayton Valley and is situated nearby recent lithium discoveries.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

