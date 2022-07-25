The Paris-based team will contribute its data science expertise to Density, which builds hardware and software to measure and optimize physical space.

Today, Density, a company building hardware and software that helps companies measure, analyze and optimize physical space, announced the acquisition of Paris-based data science company Prevision.io. The move comes as part of a larger global expansion, starting in Europe; Density is also announcing it has hired J C Groon to lead the company's expansion internationally, with initial operations in Ireland and the UK.

Density's privacy-first sensors, paired with a rich platform that contextualizes the data those sensors provide, help companies understand how people use space, and through the data, insights, and actionable recommendations it provides, companies are able to adapt their spaces to reflect the way people use them. Its growing list of customers ranges from Fortune 10s to high-growth tech companies, all of which see the value in measuring and understanding the performance of their office spaces to lower operational costs, improve employee experience, and reduce their carbon footprint.

"Our customers are already using Density globally our sensors are deployed in 32 countries because the multinational companies we work with need insights into all their offices, not just those in the US so having a team based in EMEA is a natural next step," said Andrew Farah, CEO and co-founder of Density. "In order to make good on our mission to measure and improve humanity's footprint on the world we'll need a truly global presence, and both the Prevision team and J C will be instrumental to our future growth."

The Prevision.io team has been building tools that bring powerful AI management capabilities to data science users so more AI projects make it into production and stay in production; at Density, they will contribute their data science expertise to Density's onboarding experience and its analytics platform, a fast, data-rich system that provides the most comprehensive insights of how space is used, including the ability to easily compare performance of spaces to one another or to portfolio benchmarks.

Prevision's exceptional team of engineers will remain in Paris; their presence there will complement Density's broader expansion into EMEA led by J C Groon, Managing Director of International, who joined Density in March. Groon was most recently a Global Clients leader at LinkedIn, and has also held roles at Cisco, NAVTEQ (now HERE Technologies), and Accenture; he brings more than 20 years of experience building go-to-market strategies, developing products and services, and leading strategic initiatives to the team.

"EMEA has some of the most advanced privacy protections in the world, and given the privacy-first way in which Density has developed its technology, we're uniquely positioned to be able to deliver rich, actionable insights to companies in the region without sacrificing employee privacy," said Groon. "We've also found customers in EMEA to be ahead of the curve in considering how their square footage impacts their carbon footprint; leaders in the region understand that measuring and optimizing use of their physical space is a meaningful way to not only reduce overall operational costs, but to improve their environmental impact as well."

Density's mission is to measure and improve humanity's footprint on the world. Today, its technology privacy-first hardware plus proprietary software is helping inform decisions for the workplaces of some of the largest companies in the world, spanning 32 countries, with more than 1.25 billion square feet under management. Its customers range from the Fortune 1000 to high growth tech companies, and include Uber, Pinterest, Shopify, Okta as well as household names across financial services, e-commerce, and social networking. In November 2021, Density announced $125 million in Series D funding led by existing investor Kleiner Perkins.

