Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - Agrinam Acquisition Corporation (TSX: AGRI.V) (the "Corporation") announces that the securities underlying the Corporation's Class A restricted voting units (TSX: AGRI.V) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), each Class A restricted voting unit consisting of one Class A restricted voting share (each, a "Class A Restricted Voting Share"), one Class A restricted voting share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") and one right (each, a "Right"), will commence trading separately on the TSX on July 25, 2022. The Class A Restricted Voting Shares, Warrants and Rights will trade under the symbols "AGRI.U", "AGRI.WT.U" and "AGRI.RT.U" respectively.

The Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. A copy of the final prospectus describing the Class A Restricted Voting Shares, the Warrants, and the Rights is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Agrinam Acquisition Corporation

Agrinam Acquisition Corporation is a newly organized special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying acquisition.

About Agrinam Investments, LLC

Agrinam Investments, LLC is a limited liability company formed under the laws of Delaware and is controlled by Demeter Capital, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. and Maquia Capital Financial Group in their capacities as managers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Corporation.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Agriculture industry in North America, the Corporation's ability to complete a qualifying acquisition, and the listing and trading of the Class A Restricted Voting Shares, Warrants, and Rights on the TSX. While the Corporation considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative, tax and regulatory developments; and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of the Corporation.

The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

