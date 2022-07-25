Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Klimator AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (378/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Klimator AB, company registration number 556617-7803, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Klimator AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be August 01, 2022. The company has 15 392 677 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: KLIMAT ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 15 509 084 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401329 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 263294 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556617-7803 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on +46 707 61 80 31.