Allego N.V. ("Allego") (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast-charging network, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Ton Louwers, will participate in an ESG focused fireside chat at the Shareholder Equity Conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 am ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and accessed at https://Shareholder-Equity-Conference.videoshowcase.net, or in the Events and Publications section at https://ir.allego.eu.

Allego's network delivered 83GWh1 of clean, 100% renewable energy to EV drivers in 2021, an increase of 77% from 2020. Therefore, its network enabled 414 million green kilometers (258 million miles) compared with 234 million green kilometers (145 million miles) in 2020.

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego's end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprising of approximately 34,000 public charging ports operational throughout the pan-European market and proliferating. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

