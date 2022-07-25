FXCM Group, LLC ('FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange, CFD trading and related services has today announced it has reduced its spreads1 by as much as 54% on major currency pairs and indices. The new spreads will be available for clients under Forex Capital Markets Limited, FXCM EU LTD and FXCM Australia Pty. Limited.

In addition to reduced spreads, the FXCM continues to deliver quality execution with 84%2 of all orders receiving positive slippage or zero slippage. This means those trades were executed at the rate the client clicked on or better with FXCM.

Check out FXCM's new spreads, available on desktop, mobile and web trader platforms, below:

Symbol New Spread FXCM FXCM Avg Spread Q2 2022* Adjustment Percentage change EUR/USD 0.78 1.38 -0.6 43% GBP/USD 1.35 1.85 -0.5 27% NAS100 1.02 1.32 -0.3 23% USD/JPY 1.09 1.49 -0.4 27% AUD/USD 0.85 1.85 -1 54% GBP/AUD 4.29 4.59 -0.3 7% UK100 1.00 1.20 -0.2 17% EUR/JPY 2.17 2.37 -0.2 8% EUR/CHF 2.58 3.28 -0.7 21% USD/CAD 1.64 2.24 -0.6 27% EUR/GBP 1.39 2.19 -0.8 36% USOil 2.98 4.28 -1.3 30%

*Calculations are derived from FXCM Group spreads from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Spreads can vary. Past Performance is not an indicator of future results.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: "In recent months, big swings in global currencies such as the euro's decline against the dollar have created opportunities for retail investors, driving many towards the FX market. In line with our 'Client First, Trader Driven' mantra, we have made our pricing more competitive than ever before and are committed to continue offering quality execution and the best possible experience for our clients."

FXCM, recently named Broker of the Year at the Ultimate Fintech Awards, has continually expanded its services throughout 2022, underlining its commitment to a "Client First, Trader Driven" approach. In addition to expanding its CFD offering with the doubling of its French, German and UK share offerings, the firm also launched Australian single share CFD trading with zero data fees and commissions3 to enhance the service provided to clients.

1The above changes currently apply to TS2 accounts. FXCM intends to apply similar changes to MT4 accounts in the future. MT4 is a 3rd party platform and therefore there are additional technical challenges when it comes to making pricing changes.

2As per the June 2022 Slippage Statistics Report. The data comes from various order types that executed through FXCM Group from 1 January, 2022 to 30 June, 2022. Data excludes certain types of non-direct clients, e.g. clients of certain intermediaries.

3 When executing customers' trades, FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which include, but are not limited to: spreads, charging commissions at the open and close of a trade, and adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

