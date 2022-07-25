Anzeige
WKN: A2DP4U ISIN: SE0009664303 Ticker-Symbol: 5J7 
Frankfurt
22.07.22
17:04 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TANGIAMO TOUCH TECHNOLOGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TANGIAMO TOUCH TECHNOLOGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.07.2022 | 14:17
83 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (379/22)

Trading in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB paid subscription units is to cease.
The last trading day is July 27, 2022. 

Short name:  TANGI BTU  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018042152
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 259839   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W
Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB
on +46 8 503 000 50.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
