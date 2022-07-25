Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription units (BTU) in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (379/22)

Trading in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is July 27, 2022. Short name: TANGI BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018042152 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 259839 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission AB on +46 8 503 000 50.