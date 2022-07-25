Sure Retractors Ltd.: Daniel Kosh Joins SURE Retractors Inc. Board of Directors

SUNRISE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / SURE Retractors Inc., a medical device company that has developed a range of industry-disruptive retractors for spinal surgery, today announced that Daniel Kosh has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.

Kosh is currently a data product leader at Karat, a venture-backed technologystart-upbased in Seattle, Washington.His background is in SaaS, private equity, and international enterprise CPG. Kosh co-founded Praxi Ventures, where he leads capital investments, product definition, go-to-market strategy, and fundraise preparation. He is an advisor, investor, and board member at startups in the SaaS, AI, AR/VR sectors.

"The spinal retractor has been fundamentally unchanged for decades, and is suboptimal in many respects, said Kosh. "The SURE offering represents a structural disruption that promotes surgeon success, patient wellbeing, and environmental responsibility. I'm thrilled to join an impressive board of directors at SURE and hope to add value as SURE leads the way in single-use-sterile in the operating room."

"I believe Dan's election to the board of directors will help SURE Retractors Inc. achieve its goals quicker, said Forbes Butterfield, CEO of SURE Retractors Inc. "Dan's experience as an advisor, investor, and board member at startups will be helpful, and in fact, Dan has been involved on our advisory board where he has helped shaped the strategy and development of the company to date."

SURE radiolucent retractors are single-use, surgical-ready, sterile-packed, and easy to use, which helps to:

Maximize Surgical Volume

Improve OR Efficiency

Improve Profitability

Reduce Infection Risk

SURE Retractors Inc. has filed patents for its technology around the world, and the company will launch its line of products in the fall of 2022.

