Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 25.7.2022 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 206125) Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 19 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 26.7.2022. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080976