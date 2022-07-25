Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0006449366
Issuer Name
ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
South32 Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Perth
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Australia
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
South32 SA Investments Limited
London
England
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-Jul-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
19-Jul-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
16.917220
0.000000
16.917220
43622091
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0006449366
43622091
16.917220
Sub Total 8.A
43622091
16.917220%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
South32 Limited
16.917220
South32 Limited
South32 International Investment Holdings Pty Ltd
16.917220
16.917220%
South32 Limited
South32 International Investment Pty Ltd
16.917220
16.917220%
South32 Limited
South32 Jersey Limited
16.917220
16.917220%
South32 Limited
South32 SA Investments Limited
16.917220
16.917220%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
21-Jul-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Perth, Australia
