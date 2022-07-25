

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Major earnings, as well as reports on Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders, Second Quarter GDP, and Personal Income and Spending, might be the focus this week. The Fed decision is also likely to be in the spotlight.



Major corporates such as Coca-Cola (KO), McDonald's (MCD), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Boeing (BA), Pfizer (PFE), Amazon (AMZN), and Intel (INTC) have scheduled their earnings in the coming days.



Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 140.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 47.75 points.



The U.S. major averages all closed in the red on Friday. The Nasdaq tumbled by 225.50 points or 1.9 percent to 11,834.11, the S&P 500 slumped 37.32 points or 0.9 percent to 3,961.63 and the Dow fell by 137.61 points or 0.4 percent at 31,899.29.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.05, while it was up 0.01 in the prior month.



The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for July will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is negative 12.0, while it was negative 17.7 in the prior month.



Asian stocks ended lower on Monday.



Chinese shares fell notably. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 0.60 percent to 3,250.39 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.22 percent lower at 20,562.94. Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.77 percent to 27,699.25. The broader Topix index ended 0.65 percent lower at 1,943.21.



Australian markets finished marginally lower.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 26.19 points or 0.49 percent. The German DAX is gaining 42.16 points or 0.32 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 18.85 points or 0.26 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is progressing 40.53 points or 0.36 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.40 percent.







