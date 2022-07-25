Anzeige
Montag, 25.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Rallye kommt ins Laufen: Hot Stock Clear Sky Lithium
WKN: 875189 ISIN: US9116841084 Ticker-Symbol: US7 
Frankfurt
25.07.22
08:46 Uhr
26,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,74 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,40028,20016:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIRECT COMMUNICATION SOLUTIONS
DIRECT COMMUNICATION SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIRECT COMMUNICATION SOLUTIONS INC0,5160,00 %
UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORPORATION26,800-0,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.