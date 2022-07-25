San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce the successful technology upgrade of 157 school buses for Duplin County School District in North Carolina. The 4G LTE upgrade transitions their antiquated 2G technology to the latest 4G LTE wireless technology for managing their school buses on the US Cellular nationwide 4G LTE network. This technology transition allows the school district to leverage the latest technology to monitor their school buses effectively and efficiently, over the 3-year term of the agreement starting July 1st 2022.

"We are thrilled to partner with UScellular and Duplin County School District to take part in their district-wide upgrade to 4G LTE wireless technology and utilize our flagship cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) solution to manage their school buses," said Mike Lawless, EVP of Sales. "The upgrades allow them to preserve the valuable historical data on their buses and improve the monitoring capabilities for the safety of the students and the drivers."

"DCS has a successful record sourcing, integrating, and deploying cloud-based SaaS solutions on the US Cellular nationwide 4G LTE network," said Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular. "Whether onboarding a new customer or helping existing customers migrate a new technology, UScellular is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About UScellular

Uscellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses, and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, Instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellular and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

About Duplin County Schools

Duplin County Schools is a PK-12 grade school district serving Duplin County, North Carolina. Its 16 schools serve over 9,000 students.

Contacts:

Bill Espley, Director

bespley@dcsbusiness.com

604-630-3072

Chris Bursey, CEO

cbursey@dcsbusiness.com

858-525-2483

