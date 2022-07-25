ScotGems Plc - Company Update
PR Newswire
London, July 25
ScotGems PLC
LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13
25 July 2022
Company update
On 13 July 2022 the Board of ScotGems PLC (the "Company") announced that the investment manager had realised approximately 67% of the Company's portfolio.
Since 13 July 2022 the investment manager has continued to realise the Company's portfolio, and has now realised approximately 83% of the Company's portfolio. The majority of the proceeds of these sales are being held in Sterling. The timing of the realisation of the remainder of the Company's portfolio will be dependent upon prevailing market conditions.
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500
Douglas Armstrong
Dickson Minto (Sponsor)020 7649 6823