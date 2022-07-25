ScotGems Plc - Company Update

ScotGems PLC

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

25 July 2022

Company update

On 13 July 2022 the Board of ScotGems PLC (the "Company") announced that the investment manager had realised approximately 67% of the Company's portfolio.

Since 13 July 2022 the investment manager has continued to realise the Company's portfolio, and has now realised approximately 83% of the Company's portfolio. The majority of the proceeds of these sales are being held in Sterling. The timing of the realisation of the remainder of the Company's portfolio will be dependent upon prevailing market conditions.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500

Douglas Armstrong

Dickson Minto (Sponsor)020 7649 6823