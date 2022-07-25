International SaaS group, Wedia, will join industry leaders and innovators at the largest North American trade show dedicated to Digital Asset Management, Henry Stewart's DAM NY 2022.

Wedia will be hosting a workshop on DAM Blockchain, discussing how brands can utilize digital asset management (DAM) to improve user engagement and facilitate the brand-influencer relationship. The Techlab will be hosted by Wedia CTO, Olivier Grenet. The Techlab aims to help attendees discover the various ways that DAM can be used to combine analytics with blockchain technology, streamlining the entire partnership process.

The conference attendance and Techlab follow Wedia's recent announcement of the company's expansion into the Canadian market with a new Toronto office. Since first opening on June 06, 2022, the Toronto office has grown its North American presence, building a new Canadian team responsible for pursuing and maintaining the growth of Wedia across the country.

For more than 18 years, Henry Stewart's DAM NY 2022 has been the world-leading conference dedicated to Digital Asset Management and the exchanging of industry knowledge. The 2022 conference is the first in-person conference to take place following the pandemic.

"The Henry Stewart's DAM NY 2022 is a great opportunity for professionals to attend the Wedia techlab, where we will discuss solutions to tackle the challenges of influencer marketing, UGC and DAM in association with modern technologies such as Blockchain," Olivier Grenet, Chief Technology Officer at Wedia.

"We are looking forward to participating in our first North American conference since the pandemic," states Sébastien Bardoz, VP of Sales and Operations North America. "Being new to the Canadian market, and already having an office established in New York City, it is such a pleasure getting to meet and network with local DAM professionals. I strongly encourage attendees to say hello and meet our team at our booth."

The Henry Stewart DAM NY 2022 Conference will take place in New York City, September 15 16, 2022. Attendees of the conference can participate in the Wedia TechLab, on September 15, 2:50 PM EDT.

Registration for the Henry Stewart DAM NY 2022 is now available. Register and learn more about the conference HERE.

Wedia: Listed on Euronext Growth and with offices in Paris, Toronto, NYC and Frankfurt, Wedia is an international leader in SaaS software and consulting, dedicated to marketing and communication departments. Through its three brands, Wedia, Galilée and Iconosquare, the Group supports its clients in managing the lifecycle of their marketing content (product descriptions, photos, videos, 3D, packaging, etc.) from creation to distribution on all channels.

Contacts:

Emma Whiten, Jelly Marketing emma@jellymarketing.com 604.674.3559