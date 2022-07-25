The European Chemicals Agency's REACH compliance ensures regulatory confidence for EU manufacturers.

Today M. Holland Company, a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, announced that it has obtained Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) compliance for its proprietary Mtegrity line of materials. The certification granted by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) ensures that M. Holland's European customers can be confident that their materials are compliant with EU regulation. This level of certification positions M. Holland as a strategic business partner for European OEMs and plastics manufacturers.

"Europe continues to expand its sustainable initiatives in the plastics industry, leading the way for other regions," said Jen Riley-Brady, vice president, international for M. Holland Company. "The European market is a key focus area for M. Holland's business growth, and this certification was a top priority for us, even through pandemic lockdowns."

ECHA developed the REACH certification to ensure that all companies working with chemicals, from suppliers to product manufacturers, provide a high level of human health and environmental protection with their materials. To comply with the regulation, companies must identify and manage the risks linked to the substances they manufacture and market in the EU. Each organization must demonstrate to ECHA how the substance can be safely used and communicate the risk management measures to any users. The regulatory requirement became deprioritized during the onset of pandemic-related supply chain issues, but it is now back in full effect and upheld by regular audits.

Mtegrity is one of M. Holland's proprietary resins, and its linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) grades each carry REACH certification. These grades are used in applications for packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer goods, among other verticals.

For more information on M. Holland's international business offerings and REACH compliance, visit www.mholland.com/our-businesses/international.

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company's heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

