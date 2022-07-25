Emulsifiers Market to Reach $15.1 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Significant advancements in emulsion science that lead to improvement in product quality & efficiency and minimization of processing time and usage of natural emulsifiers in culinary items drive the growth of the global emulsifiers market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Emulsifiers Market by Source (Plant, Animal, Synthetic), by Application (Food and Beverages, Personal care and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global emulsifiers industry generated $8.9 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $15.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Significant advancements in emulsion science that lead to improvement in product quality & efficiency and minimization of processing time and usage of natural emulsifiers in culinary items drive the growth of the global emulsifiers market. However, rise in usage of synthetic emulsifiers that make fatal impact on the consumer health by lowering down the diversity of gut flora and raising the risk of obesity and chronic diseases limit the market growth. On the other hand, the availability of semi-synthetic emulsifiers create new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17343

Covid-19 Scenario

Production and processing activities of emulsifiers have been declined, owing to disruptions in the distribution channels that posed challenges in obtaining production inputs such as plant and animal raw materials for extraction of emulsifiers.

The demand from application industries such as personal care & cosmetics, food & beverages, and others reduced considerably, due to complete or partial stoppage of daily activities during the lockdown. However, the demand is estimated to increase steadily post-lockdown.

The animal segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on source, the animal segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global emulsifiers market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to high usage in different industries and increase in availability in the market. However, the plant segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in demand by health-conscious and vegan consumers.

The food & beverages segment to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the food & beverages segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global emulsifiers market, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to high usage in the manufacturing of different food and beverage products. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in demand by the pharmaceutical companies to reduce the production time.

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global emulsifiers market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is attributed to high production and consumption of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and the availability of different variants of emulsifiers in various countries of the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for emulsifiers from companies of different sectors to increase their production to cater to the market demand.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17343

Leading Market Players

Akzonobel N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Clariant AG

Dow DuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Kerry Group

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Solvay S.A.

