Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Commences Drilling at Desperado

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:INFD) (" Infield " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling at its 100% owned Desperado gold-silver property (" Desperado " or the " Property ") in Nevada.

Highlights

Drilling is underway at Desperado where the Company has planned eight to ten holes to test for epithermal style gold-silver mineralization

The program consists of approximately 2,000 metres of reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling and is anticipated to be completed in August

Priority targets include buried lithological contacts and structural features that present compelling opportunities for discovery under cover

"We are extremely excited to have commenced our inaugural drilling campaign at Desperado. Our team's diligent work over the past year has opened up an excellent opportunity for a potential discovery in a historical mining camp where previous activity was largely focused on the limited outcrop areas," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield. Ms. Nakano continued, "Modern exploration techniques and a systematic approach has allowed us to explore in areas under cover and to refine targeting in areas that exhibit historical artisanal mining activity. I am personally thrilled to be on site to observe this initial drill testing of the compelling targets we have developed."

Figure 1: RC drill set up on site for Infield's first drill hole at Desperado, DP22-01.

Significant potential exists at the Desperado property in areas where prospective lithological contacts and structural features are obscured on surface by desert gravel. These features have been interpreted by Infield using geophysical techniques to "see" under cover. The magnetics (" Mag ") and induced polarization (" IP ") geophysical surveys completed by Infield in 2021 identified more than forty anomalous IP trends that represent potential epithermal targets.

Figure 2: Desperado property map showing proposed drill holes with chargeability and IP anomalies.

Chargeability highs associated with some of the targets may represent an increase in sulphide content which is linked to gold and silver in the area. These prospective targets are broad sub-outcropping bodies that have IP signatures consistent with potentially altered and mineralized structures. The cross sections in Figure 3 show examples of chargeability highs that demonstrate the potential for structural features and lithological contact zones to carry mineralization across significant depths and widths.

Mag surveys can help identify structures or potential shear zones, along with different rock units, by measuring the rock's natural magnetism and highlighting contrasts with host rocks. Several historical mine shafts in the western part of the Property have been observed to extend down mineralized faults, which correspond well to the Mag survey results, indicating prospective targets. The cross section in Figure 4 shows an example of a magnetic low associated with a fault being targeted where the magnetite in the rocks has been destroyed by the fault activity producing the Mag anomaly. At Desperado, fault intersections may represent zones of dilation that are conducive to mineral emplacement, and therefore form strong targets with potential to host considerable concentrations of mineralization.

Following analysis of the comprehensive dataset collected by Infield in 2020 and 2021, which includes geological mapping, rock and soil sampling and geophysical surveying, eight to ten targets have been prioritized for initial drill testing. The program consists of approximately 2,000 metres of RC drilling and is anticipated to be completed in August.

Figure 3: Cross-sections A-B and C-D showing chargeability (2D inversion model). Proposed holes are shown with blue dashed lines.

Figure 4: Cross-sections E-F showing total field magnetics. Proposed hole is shown with blue dashed line.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Dufresne, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration for Infield Minerals Corp., and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

The potential quantity and grade of mineralization described herein is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in targets being delineated as a mineral resource.

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold and silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, the exploration plans for the Desperado property. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, COVID-19 and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

