Cygnet Infotech announces knowledge sharing partnership with BDO

LONDON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygnet Infotech, a global Tax Technology and Digital Engineering Services company, and BDO, a leading accountancy and business advisory services company, have announced that they have entered a partnership that entails knowledge sharing and enables BDO to become an approved implementation partner for Cygnet Infotech's solutions. This collaboration will strengthen their ability to solve client's complex tax compliance and reporting challenges across multiple countries. Organisations will have access to BDO's experienced tax professionals as well as Cygnet Infotech's scalable tax technology solutions, including VAT software for the EU regions and further afield, continuous transaction controls application, and e-invoicing.

Ian Bowden, Tax Partner BDO UK, said, "Organisation data management is more important than ever, as businesses demand more visibility and accessibility to their transactional data. Having to deal with ever-evolving compliance mandates and an explosion of data management, organisations are continuously looking out for innovative solutions. Cygnet Infotech is one such emerging player to the UK market, bringing intelligent compliance solutions and advanced data processing capabilities to the tax ecosystem. I'm certain our respective strengths will complement each other to bring further value to organisations in the UK."

Niraj Hutheesing, Founder and Managing Director Cygnet Infotech, said, "I'm delighted to have BDO as our knowledge-sharing partner in the UK and very excited about the new opportunities this will bring. Together we aim to help companies be more agile in the ever-changing tax landscape. With tax authorities now using advanced analytics and AI technology, this has brought new challenges to tax and finance functions. As a result, companies are rethinking how they can further automate tax compliance and data validation. We bring with us the experience of handling very large volumes of complex and sensitive tax data in markets like India, Middle East, and others. Together, BDO and Cygnet we will make great strides in helping organisations further automate their tax compliance processes."

Cygnet Infotech:

Cygnet Infotech's global teams, operating across multiple regions, work with clients including Fortune 500 companies, medium sized businesses, fast-paced start-ups, and Government organizations. Its offerings include Tax Technology solutions across the globe, Fintech solutions, Products across E-signing, etc. Cygnet TaxTech, part of Cygnet Infotech, offers Indirect Tax Compliance solutions catering to large & medium-sized organizations, accounting practitioners, and ERP providers across India, Middle East, UK and rest of Europe, among others. Cygnet Infotech Limited, UK, is its UK subsidiary.

BDO LLP, UK:

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP provides integrated advice and solutions to help businesses navigate a changing world. BDO LLP UK operates in 18 offices across the UK, employing 7000 people offering tax, audit and assurance, and a range of advisory services. BDO LLP is the UK member firm of the BDO international network. The BDO global network provides business advisory services in 164 countries, with 95,000 people working out of 1,713 offices worldwide. It has revenues of $11.8bn.

