The multi-year agreement would see deliveries from 2024 to 2026 for US and international utility-scale solar projects.From pv magazine USA Akuo, a Paris-headquartered global renewable energy producer and developer, placed an order for 500 MW of First Solar thin film solar modules. Under the agreement, First Solar will supply 200 MW for a utility-scale project developed by Akuo in the United States, with delivery scheduled for the first half of 2024. The remaining modules are expected to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, potentially for projects in Europe or other regions. As a renewable energy developer, ...

