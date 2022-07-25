Crestbridge, the agile alternative for private equity and real estate administration solutions, today announced the appointment of Anne Catherine Grave as Country Head of Luxembourg.

Based in Luxembourg, Anne Catherine will be responsible for leading the business in the region and building on its reputation as a leading service provider for fund managers.

Since establishing a presence in Luxembourg 11 years ago, Crestbridge has continued its commitment to quality, evolving its service proposition in line with the jurisdiction's own exponential growth. This is testament to Crestbridge's popularity amongst fund managers, driven by the firm's expertise in management company services, private equity, real estate, private debt and venture capital.

Anne Catherine's appointment adds further weight to Crestbridge's highly experienced Luxembourg team, who provides global, comprehensive support to fund managers. This includes managing the administrative, accounting, reporting, residency and governance needs of a broad range of fund structures throughout their lifecycles.

Prior to joining Crestbridge, Anne Catherine was the Partner in charge of Corporate Secretarial Services in Deloitte in Luxembourg. She has over 20 years' experience in Private Equity and Real Estate sectors.

Anne Catherine gained her extensive experience as part of the Management/Executive Committees of Arendt Services in Luxembourg, as well as in her position as Executive Director of Bedell (which became Ocorian), a Luxembourg Trust Fund business of a Jersey Group. In both positions, she served as board members of various regulated and non-regulated clients' entities. Anne Catherine's area of activities included the compliance, corporate, governance, tax, internal control and risk management functions. She started her career as tax advisor in Ernst Young in Luxembourg and New York, before transitioning into a Senior Tax Lawyer position at a Luxembourg Law Firm, Arendt.

Anne Catherine holds masters' degrees in economics and in International European law, a post-graduate diplomas in Political Sciences as well as in International Business Law. She is also qualified as a Certified International Control Specialist and has a qualification in risk management. She was a Chartered Accountant in Luxembourg and a qualified attorney in France and Luxembourg. Anne Catherine was the Chair of the ILA Company Secretary and Governance Officer Committee for 4 years. She remains an active member of such committee and is a speaker for the ILA Company Secretary and Governance Officer Committee certification.

Michael Johnson, Group Head of Institutional Services, Crestbridge, said:

"I'm delighted to welcome Anne Catherine to the team and am delighted that Crestbridge continues to be a business where top, global talent comes to work and thrive. Anne Catherine will be leading some of the best talent available in the region, people who are focused on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our global client base. Anne Catherine offers the team not only considerable technical expertise but vast knowledge, having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. I look forward to her playing a vital role in leading and driving forward our Luxembourg and international business."

