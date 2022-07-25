JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thJune 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30th June 2022 US$ 4.82

JZCP's NAV at 30 June 2022 is $4.82 per share ($4.85 per share at 31 May 2022), the decrease in NAV of (3) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30th June 2022:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 385,177 Cash and Cash equivalents 133,021 Other Receivables 171 Total Assets 518,369 Liabilities Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 43,018 ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 69,077 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 31,978 Other liabilities 1,076 Total Liabilities 145,149 Net Asset Value 373,220 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $4.82



