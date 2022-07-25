Anzeige
Montag, 25.07.2022
25.07.2022 | 16:58
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 25

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30thJune 2022 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited30th June 2022US$ 4.82

JZCP's NAV at 30 June 2022 is $4.82 per share ($4.85 per share at 31 May 2022), the decrease in NAV of (3) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30th June 2022:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments385,177
Cash and Cash equivalents133,021
Other Receivables171
Total Assets518,369
Liabilities
Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 202743,018
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202269,077
Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 202231,978
Other liabilities1,076
Total Liabilities145,149
Net Asset Value373,220
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$4.82


Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
