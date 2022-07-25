Partnership Reinforces EA SPORTS' Commitment To Delivering The Most Authentic Interactive Experiences in Football

Electronics Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Juventus, one of the biggest and most successful Italian football clubs in the world, today announced a new, multi-year partnership, which will see Juventus return to EA SPORTS' renowned football video game series beginning in EA SPORTS FIFA 23, launching September 30.

This partnership will see EA SPORTS become Juventus' exclusive Sport Video Gaming Partner, with a fully authentic in-game integration that will feature Juventus' stadium, Allianz Stadium, along with the club's logo and kits. Both partners are also excited to work across a number of lifestyle and cultural initiatives bringing new opportunities outside of football.

As well as the club partnership, former footballer Claudio Marchisio will join as a FUT Hero and current player Dušan Vlahovic will also serve as an ambassador for EA SPORTS FIFA 23. Marchisio is well known for coming through the Juventus academy on his way to becoming a club legend and fan favorite, winning multiple Scudetto titles and now solidifying that status with a Hero item in-game in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team (FUT). FUT Heroes are some of the most memorable players to grace the pitch, now encapsulated as new items in-game representing the unforgettable moments that turned them into fan favorites.

Proving that he is one of the world's top young strikers, with an incredible scoring record over the past couple of years, Vlahovic becomes a first-time ambassador joining EA SPORTS'wide roster of prominent players.

"We're excited to reaffirm our deep commitment to Italian football through this exclusive partnership with Juventus," said David Jackson, VP of brand for EA SPORTS FIFA. "This phenomenal club means so much to us and our fans and will enable EA SPORTS to continue to deliver the most authentic and comprehensive interactive football experiences possible in FIFA 23 and beyond."

"We are proud to return by EA SPORTS' side," said Giorgio Ricci, Juventus Chief Revenue Officer. "The partnership with EA SPORTS goes beyond the concept of traditional partnership, together in the shared project of looking into the future, talking to new generations, riding the wave of new trends, urban culture and lifestyle. We chose EA SPORTS to go one step further because it is a partner sharing our vision and ambition. We are pleased to make this journey with a brand standing out for its originality, uniqueness, and innovation, as Juventus does."

EA SPORTS has been developing and publishing the FIFA franchise for almost 30 years, offering unrivaled authenticity, letting players take the helm of the biggest leagues, clubs and players in the world of football, all with state-of-the-art gameplay and realism. Fans will be able to experience the latest Juventus inclusion across the EA SPORTS FIFA ecosystem including FIFA Mobile and FIFA Online

Earlier in July, Electronic Arts released details on EA SPORTS FIFA 23, available worldwide on September 30, which will feature updates to its groundbreaking next-gen HyperMotion2* gameplay technology that elevates every moment on the pitch and much more. With 300 individual licensed partners, giving players access to more than 19,000 athletes across 700 teams, in 100 stadiums and over 30 leagues around the world, FIFA 23 is the place you can play in iconic competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and now as Juventus in Serie A.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops markets, publishes and delivers games, content and services that can be played and watched on game consoles, PCs, mobile phones and tablets.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, and the EA SPORTS logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. FIFA and FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved.

*HyperMotion2 technology is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Stadia versions.

