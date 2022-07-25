

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden's Covid symptoms 'continue to improve significantly,' according to the President's physician.



Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning, and completed his fourth full day of treatment with the antiviral drug Paxlovid.



Dr.Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician who treats Biden, said in a letter Sunday that his predominant symptom is only a sore throat.



'This is most likely a result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus, and is thus encouraging,' O'Connor said. 'His rhinorrhea, cough and body aches have diminished considerably. His voice remains a bit deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature all remain normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.' (Rhinorrhea is a runny nose.)



Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has been participating in his planned meetings at the White House via phone and Zoom from the residence since he tested positive.



Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, Biden will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.



O'Connor said that the 79-year-old president is responding well to treatment and that he is not experiencing shortness of breath, adding that his symptoms will continue to be 'treated supportively' with oral hydration, Tylenol and the albuterol inhaler that he 'uses as needed for occasional cough.'



'He will continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner,' O'Connor added.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de