

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 20202 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 90,419,012, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



14 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,026,959.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 10,109 - and deaths - 11.



Covid deaths have increased by 38 percent while cases increased by 19 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 43000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 15 percent over the last two weeks. More than 4800 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 14 percent rise in a fortnight.



86,371,941 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



820 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,384,565.







