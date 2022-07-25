BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR Newswire
London, July 25
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 July 2022, has been set at 1.204210, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.766610 pence per share (USD dividend 5.74 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 12 August 2022 (to shareholders on the register on 15 July 2022).
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
25 July 2022
