Real estate-purchase platform participates in internship program for gifted students from war-torn country.

Openn, a proprietary cloud-based software platform to support real estate agents in selling property online with greater transparency, today announced it has placed two interns from Ukraine in technology roles with the company.

Openn is employing these interns and giving them work hours that allow them to remain in America now that the school year has ended and will continue these internships through the summer and into the fall when school begins again.

The interns are supporting the emerging technology platform, known as 'Openn Offers' which was created by the property technology company, Openn Negotiation Limited (ASX:OPN). They will serve in technology development roles to further expand the footprint of Openn in North America. As a technology company launched in Australia with expansion into North America, the leadership is committed to building a multicultural team. These two interns are the first of many interns the company will employ in 2022.

"Openn is proud to welcome these students to our team and provide opportunities for them to develop practical skills," said Eric Bryant, Openn NA Director of Operations. "Working in a dynamic environment like real estate is applicable worldwide. We want our interns to gain experience that they can apply immediately to advance their college education and ultimately build their careers."

Openn designed the program to be a rewarding, enriching experience for these interns to acquire valuable skills. This internship is tailored for Ukrainian college students to provide a learning environment and financial stability for them when they cannot find work in their native country.

About Openn North America

Openn North America Inc. is a property technology company offering a proprietary cloud-based software platform to support real estate agents in selling property online with greater transparency. The Openn platform facilitates the negotiation process, featuring streamlined digital contracting and automated communication tools, which enhances a property transaction. The solution provides buyers with real-time feedback through their device on how much competition exists and where their price stands in the negotiation.

