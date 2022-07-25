The "Europe Cocoa Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Europe, France is among the largest cocoa importers. Moreover, the country has a large cocoa-processing and chocolate-manufacturing sector. As a result, the country has a major market for specialty chocolates, with consumers opting for dark chocolates and high-quality cocoa products.

Additionally, the French dark chocolate is unique, considered the least sweetened chocolate globally, with the usual cocoa content ranging from 62% to 86%. Besides, the country's population enjoys a higher cocoa content chocolate compared to any other country. This indicates the robust growth of the cocoa market across France over the forecast period.

On the other hand, Spain is the fifth-largest cocoa beans importer in the region. In addition, several cocoa-processing companies have operations in the country, helping in the production and export of chocolates.

Similar to France, the consumers in the country are increasingly opting for high-quality dark chocolates compared to milk chocolates. This is mainly owing to the rise in demand for healthier products containing less sugar and milk content. As high cocoa content chocolates are healthier, their demand has grown significantly in the recent past. Thus, all these factors are supplementing the overall progression of the cocoa market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Cocoa Market Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Europe Cocoa Market Outlook by Process

4. Europe Cocoa Market Outlook by Quality

5. Europe Cocoa Market Outlook by Product

6. Europe Cocoa Market Outlook by Type

7. Europe Cocoa Market Outlook by End-User

8. Europe Cocoa Market Regional Outlook

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Research Methodology Scope

Companies Mentioned

Archer Daniels Midland

Barry Callebaut AG

Blommer Chocolate Company

Cargill Incorporated

Ferrero Group

Guan Chong Berhad

Lindt and Sprungli AG

Meiji Holdings Co Ltd

Mondelez International

Natra Sa

Nestle Sa

Olam International Limited

Puratos Group

The Hershey Company

Touton Sa

