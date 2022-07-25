Wellington, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - Victnico Investments LLC ("Victnico") announces that on May 19, 2022 it disposed of an aggregate of 200,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of New Stratus Energy Inc. ("New Stratus"). The Common Shares were sold over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange for $0.86 per share.

Prior to the disposition, Victnico owned and controlled 11,557,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.04% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of New Stratus. Following to the disposition, Victnico owns and controls 11,357,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of New Stratus. Because Victnico now owns and controls less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of New Stratus, it is no longer subject to the 10.0% threshold requiring disclosure under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Victnico sold the Common Shares for investment purposes. Victnico Fund may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of New Stratus depending upon future market conditions.

A copy of the related early warning report is being filed with the applicable securities commissions and can be found at www.sedar.com.

