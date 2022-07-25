Global Compression Devices Market to Surpass US$ 5,296.7 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global compression therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,336.4 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9 % over the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Compression Therapy Market:
Key trends in market include increasing venous diseases patients, launches and approvals of novel products, and collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in the compression therapy market growth.
For instance, in July 2020, medi USA, a medical manufacturing company had added mediven cosy 450 to its flat knit compression portfolio.
Moreover, In April 2022, Koya Medical, a healthcare company had announced the U.S commercial availability of its Dayspring active compression system for the treatment of lymphedema and venous diseases in lower extremities.
Key players operating in the global compression therapy market are focusing on the adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations in order to strengthen their presence in the global market. For instance, in November 2020, Therabody a company which works in tech and wellness space acquired RP Sports, a company which offers pneumatic compression therapy products in its product portfolio.
Key Market Takeaways:
Global compression devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9 % over the forecast period, owing to rising research and development and product launches. For instance, February 2022, Therabody, a wellness technology company introduced its second generation of RecoveryAir pneumatic compression boots with advanced technology that helps people recover effectively.
Among procedure type, the compression garments segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to its benefits such as easily wearable for patients. For instance, in May 2020, AIROS Medical, Inc., a medical technology manufacturer specializing in compression therapy products, announced the launch of its d Arm Plus garments (U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) cleared). It is used for the treatment of lymphedema in the arm, shoulder, chest, and back.
Key players operating in the global compression therapy market include BSN medical, SIGVARIS, medi GmbH & CO KG, Actile Medical, Innothera, PAUL HARTMANN AG, DJO Global, Inc., Devon Medical Products, ElastiMed, KT Health, IntelliSkin, 3M, Biocompression Systems, Inc., Medtronic and Other prominent players.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Compression Therapy Market, By Technology:
- Static Compression Therapy
- Dynamic Compression Therapy
Global Compression Therapy Market, By Product Type:
- Compression Garments
- Compression Stockings
- Compression Bandages
- Compression Tapes
- Compression Pumps
Global Compression Therapy Market, By Application:
- Varicose Vein
- Deep Vein Thrombosis
- Lymphedema
- Leg Ulcer
Global Compression Therapy Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Pharmacies
- E-Commerce
- Others (Specialty Stores, Supermarkets, etc.)
Global Compression Therapy Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
