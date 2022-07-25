Wearing Skechers GO GOLF footwear, Canada's Top-Winning Golfer Earns Second Major Championship Victory

Earning the second major championship victory of her career and 12th professional win overall, elite golfer Brooke Henderson, competing in Skechers GO GOLF footwear and apparel, took the win yesterday at the Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France. Holding the overall lead through the first three rounds as the first LPGA player to ever card back-to-back 64s in a major, Henderson finished 17 under par and won by a single stroke, moving up to #2 on the Race to CME Globe season standings.

"What a great feeling it was to sink that birdie putt to close a wild final round for the win!" said Brooke Henderson. "I signed with Skechers only a couple months after my first major championship six years ago and I've had some huge wins along the way since, so I'm excited to earn my second major alongside a brand I trust that's been on my team for most of my career."

"This amazing season for Brooke (Henderson) continues as she follows her ShopRite Classic win last month with an exciting major championship victory at the Amundi Evian Championship in our innovative GO GOLF shoes," said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. "Brooke's a true inspiration and her passion for this sport is clear in each of her wins. She brings her A-game to all that she does, and we're proud she's finding such phenomenal success on the course in our supportive and comfortable golf footwear."

Henderson has become a prominent face in women's golf since turning professional in December 2014. She won her first LPGA Tour event in 2015 at the Cambia Portland Classic, a title she would defend in 2016. She went on to become the second youngest player to capture a major championship with her win at the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Brooke also represented Canada at the Olympic games in Brazil and again in Tokyo in 2021. In 2018, she won the Lotte Championship, and she also became the first Canadian in 45 years to win the national championship at the CP Women's Open. Now with 12 titles including the ShopRite LPGA Classic in June 2022, Henderson owns the record for most professional golf wins by a male or female Canadian, and in 2019 won the ESPY for Best Female Golfer. She is currently ranked #6 in the World Golf Rankings.

Henderson joined the Skechers elite golf team in 2016, wears Skechers GO GOLF footwear and apparel on tour and has been featured in ongoing marketing campaigns for the brand. She has competed in recent tournaments wearing Skechers GO GOLF Elite 4 HYPER footwear. Additional pros wearing Skechers GO GOLF on tour include Matt Fitzpatrick, who earned his own major championship win at the U.S. Open last month, Colin Montgomerie and Billy Andrade. Known for its lightweight, high-quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category alongside the brand's award-winning running, walking and training collections.

Skechers GO GOLF footwear is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners, including specialty golf pro shops.

