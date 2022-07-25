Data Bridge Market Research: Smart Hospitality Market is growing to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 117.26 Billion by 2029 with Key Drivers, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global Smart Hospitality Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Global Smart Hospitality Market Growing Popularity and Business Analysis Research Report (2022 - 2029). The market research data included in the large scale Smart Hospitality Market research report is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. The key research methodology used here by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. This global market report additionally encompasses predictions utilizing a practical arrangement of suspicions and techniques. Smart Hospitality Market is a proficient and comprehensive report that focuses on primary and secondary market drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. A lot of hard work has been put together and no stone is left unturned while generating this market research report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart hospitality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, at a USD 18.11 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 117.26 billion by 2029.

Market Overview:-

Through digital in-room entertainment systems, hotels can improve their guest experience and increase income with smart hospitality. Several hospitality brands are able to tweak and customise both their back-end and front-end solutions, allowing for a more distinctive traveller experience.

The smart hospitality market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to smart hospitality market.

The Top Players Analysed in the Report is:-

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International Inc.

Oracle

Infor

Winhotel Solution SL

BuildingIQ

WiSuite

Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd.

SAMSUNG

BLAZON HOTELS

Control4 Corporation

Guestline

Cloudbeds

Frontdesk Anywhere

Recent Development

In 2019, the InterContinental Hotels Group has announced that its enthusiastic hotel brand will be expanded. It would be a 95-room hotel with cutting-edge technologies for entertainment to give guests a one-of-a-kind experience. This would provide visitors with a lot of new features as well as a wonderful experience when staying at the hotel.

Smart Hospitality Market Dynamics

Drivers

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the smart hospitality market in the forecast period are as follows:

Rise in the Demand for Real-Time

The market is expanding because to rising demand for real-time optimised guest experience management.

Rise in Adoption of Lot and Energy Management Systems

The market's growth is fueled by an increase in the use of smart hospitality services and technologies by various companies in the hospitality industry.

Technological Advancements

Many organisations offer a wide range of smart hospitality solutions and technologies to meet the various needs of clients. Some of these technologies are quite clever, such as those that allow hoteliers to check in quickly which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the smart hospitality market.

Key Segmentation:-

Type

Software

Services

Hotel Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

Deployment Mode

On-Cloud

On- Demand

Application

Hotels

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

Smart Hospitality Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the smart hospitality market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the smart hospitality market due to the technological developments. Furthermore, the sturdy internet infrastructure and the inclination towards IoT will further boost the growth of the smart hospitality market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the smart hospitality market due to the capacity of handling outsourcing solutions. Moreover, the massive set up of contact centers is further anticipated to propel the growth of the smart hospitality market in the region in the coming years.

Detailed TOC of Global Smart Hospitality Market Research Report:

1 Smart Hospitality Introduction and Market Overview

2 Industry Chain Analyses

3 Global Smart Hospitality Market, by Type

4 Smart Hospitality Market, by Application

5 Global Smart Hospitality Productions, Value by Region

6 Global Smart Hospitality Productions, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

7 Global Smart Hospitality Market Statuses and SWOT Analysis by Regions

8 Competitive Landscapes

9 Global Smart Hospitality Market Analyses and Forecast by Type and Application

10 Smart Hospitality Market Analyses and Forecast by Region

11 New Project Feasibility Analyses

12 Research Finding and Conclusion

13 Appendixes

