Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022) - The crypto community in Turkey were once again invited to a 4-day summer meet-up by the world's leading trading platform, LBank. The event was held at Izmir, Foça and was a blend of crypto education, music, drinks, and food.





LBank Summer Meet Up - Turkey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/131635_854543fcf4d9ca05_001full.jpg

Hundreds of students from various universities, LBank's partners and influencers were in attendance to enjoy the crypto-themed summer camp while many had the opportunity to interact with other blockchain experts, developers and crypto believers.

Day 1 of the event started with an assembly of the blockchain community from different universities, payment gateways, blockchain Influencers and other community members.

Furthermore, Allen Wei, the CEO of LBank, expressed his excitement about the event. He noted that "it is important that the community meet and interact with each other often within a relaxed environment as we work towards building a stronger and better ecosystem."

On the second day, keynote speakers spoke on "Being a Trader in the Bear Season." Consequently, a trade workshop was held and after the training, the communities shared their crypto experiences with the speakers.

The third day of the event started with a lecture by a veteran NFT designer on "NFTs and Blockchain Literacy." After the training, a volleyball tournament took place during the day and prizes were awarded to the winners.

The activities at the event also included a yoga session, a workshop on "Blockchain Entrepreneurship," a learning symposium, colour fest and a closing afterparty.

Overall, it was a good networking opportunity for everyone, with a closing night party to seal each day. This event was important to the community as it was one of a kind event that brought together a large number of crypto believers from varying sectors.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users safe crypto trading, specialised financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

Downtown, Dubai

media@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131635