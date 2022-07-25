

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC):



Earnings: -$459 million in Q2 vs. -$436 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.87 in Q2 vs. -$0.83 in the same period last year. Excluding items, AGNC Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $435 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.59 per share



