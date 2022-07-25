WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $83.02 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $89.60 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $155.14 million or $2.57 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $674.49 million from $651.52 million last year.
F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $83.02 Mln. vs. $89.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.37 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.24 -Revenue (Q3): $674.49 Mln vs. $651.52 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.45 - $2.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $680 - $700 Mln
