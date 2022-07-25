Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Rallye kommt ins Laufen: Hot Stock Clear Sky Lithium
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2022 | 22:56
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Second Quarter 2022 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2022 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy220812WnhJ27Zl.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as corporate spin-off from Grupo Clarín S.A. and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on Argentina and the region. CVH's subsidiaries specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services; and their brands are well known in the telecommunications and content distribution industries.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:

In London:

In New York:

Cablevisión Holding S.A

Jasford IR

Fig Corporate Communications

Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417
Email: ir@cvh.com.ar
www.cvh.com.ar

Alex Money
Tel: +44 20 3289 5300
Email: alex@jasford.com

Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709716/Cablevisin-Holding-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-Second-Quarter-2022-Results

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.