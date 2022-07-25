

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.78 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $4.43 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to $70.19 million from $79.31 million last year.



PetMed Express Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.78 Mln. vs. $4.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.14 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.25 -Revenue (Q2): $70.19 Mln vs. $79.31 Mln last year.



